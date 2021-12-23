Break-in at car dealership caught on camera

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A grinch was caught on camera Wednesday breaking into a car dealership in Chelyan, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in at Paul White Chevrolet was caught on a surveillance camera.

Deputies released screenshots of the video in an attempt to identify the person accused of the crime.

Tips can be called in at 304.357.0169 or emailed at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos after reported break-in. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

