CAMC Doctor receives award for rescuing baby in nearby crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A doctor who works at CAMC received an award for rescuing a baby in a crash near their administrative office.

A post from CAMC Health System says that Dr. Jerry Edwards received their Heart and Soul Award after his acts during a car crash in July.

Dr. Edwards was working in a CAMC office on Staunton Avenue when a police chase ended in a crash on the 35th Street Bridge in Kanawha City.

Edwards crossed the street to the crash scene with a stethoscope in hand. He pulled a baby and car seat out of an overturned vehicle and handed the child to paramedics on scene.

The post from CAMC Health System reads, “Edwards returned to his office without fanfare, and those who were watching knew what a special act of kindness he demonstrated by fulfilling his Hippocratic Oath at that very moment.”

