Car dealership owner files pre candidacy papers for Governor

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A businessman and son of U.S. Representative, Carol Miller, has filed pre candidacy papers to run for Governor.

According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on Thursday, December 23 to run for Governor of West Virginia in the 2024 Republican primary.

Miller is the son of Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) and the owner of Dutch Miller Kia in Barboursville, West Virginia. You may recognize Miller who appears in the car dealership’s television commercials.

