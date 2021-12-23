Christmas gifts delivered to patients at Mettu Children’s Hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) staff delivered some Christmas cheer this week to kids who won’t be home for the holidays.

The staff, with help from Buddy Bear, delivered gifts to each pediatric patient at the Mettu Children’s Hospital (MCH).

Buddy Bear, the Mettu Children’s Hospital mascot, helped bring smiles to the faces of the families stuck in the hospital this Christmas.

The gifts were made possible through generous donation from the Toys for Hospitalized Children charity.

