Advertisement

Christmas gifts delivered to patients at Mettu Children’s Hospital

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) staff delivered Christmas gifts to young patients at the Mettu...
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) staff delivered Christmas gifts to young patients at the Mettu Children's Hospital (MCH), thanks to a generous donation from the Toys for Hospitalized Children charity.(Pikeville Medical Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) staff delivered some Christmas cheer this week to kids who won’t be home for the holidays.

The staff, with help from Buddy Bear, delivered gifts to each pediatric patient at the Mettu Children’s Hospital (MCH).

Buddy Bear, the Mettu Children’s Hospital mascot, helped bring smiles to the faces of the families stuck in the hospital this Christmas.

The gifts were made possible through generous donation from the Toys for Hospitalized Children charity.

The toys were delivered to each pediatric patient just in time for Christmas by the Mettu...
The toys were delivered to each pediatric patient just in time for Christmas by the Mettu Children's Hospital mascot, Buddy Bear.(Pikeville Medical Center)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
The opening moments of business Wednesday morning at a Chinese restaurant in Gallipolis turned...
Driver crashes into restaurant
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
According to documents on the Office of the Secretary of State’s website, Chris Miller filed on...
Car dealership owner files pre candidacy papers for Governor

Latest News

Truck, Atv giveaway
Truck, ATV giveaway
Fishing pier installed along Storms Creek near Moulton's Field
Fishing pier installed at Storms Creek near Moulton’s Field
Fishing pier installed along Storms Creek near Moulton's Field
Fishing pier installed along Storms Creek near Moulton's Field
One-on-one with First Lady of Ohio
One-on-one with First Lady of Ohio