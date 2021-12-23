Fishing pier installed at Storms Creek near Moulton’s Field

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - In 2021, the city of Ironton emphasized making improvements to its city parks. Ralph Kline with Ironton In Bloom says they are always looking to see where things can be made better.

“We kind of observe where people naturally go,” Said Kline.

On Thursday, he stood along Storms Creek across from Moulton’s Field with Mayor Sam Cramblit. Both of them beamed with pride at the newest improvement that has come to life.

“It’s not something that one group can do on its own. But we were able to accomplish this together,” said Mayor Cramblit.

Ironton in Bloom took the lead on a project to build a handicap accessible fishing pier along Storms Creek. Several other groups were involved as well.

“People came here to fish and, a lot of times, it might be elderly people and it just wasn’t the best area to get into to do the fishing,” said Kline.

Now that the new pier is complete, accessing the creek won’t be a problem. They’ve built a smooth handicap accessible ramp, complete with new parking spaces for visitors.

“This is all part of improving our quality of life here in the city and our ongoing goal to upgrade our parks and recreation activities that we have,” said Mayor Cramblit.

The efforts to improve this area along the creek aren’t finished just yet. The next step is to build a kayak and canoe launch ramp right next to the new pier. It will connect the park at Moulton’s Field to the river front, where the mayor says they have all kinds of potential for growth.

“Being able to connect people through kayaks, travel, tourism and boating, it’s exciting to start seeing the pieces fall,” said Mayor Cramblit.

“It’s changing a whole outlook on small towns and big towns and where people want to live. Some are look for small towns as places to live,” said Kline.

Kline says they hope to have the kayak and canoe launch ramp complete by the end of spring.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.