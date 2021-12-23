Advertisement

Health experts urge COVID-19 testing before holidays

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Holidays may be quickly approaching but the pandemic is still top of mind for some health experts.

“We’re really encouraging people to go out and get tested, we’ve got a new variant coming which has a lot of us very concerned,” Putnam County Health Officer Dr. Michael Robie said.

Dr. Robie said this time last year, they were distributing as many as 1,500 vaccines in arms a day and testing over 150 people. On Wednesday, the health department administered 39 tests and gave 27 vaccines.

“We are seeing a decrease in people getting their vaccinations, I think a majority of people have gotten the vaccine and it’s a little bit harder to push at  this point,” Dr. Robie told WSAZ.  “It’s completely different then we were in April, where we had to have appointments, packed rooms and multiple people giving shots.”

Dr. Robie encouraged getting tested before the holidays to help cut down on transmission. He also encouraged vaccines, especially boosters.

“We’ve done a lot of studies and it shows with that booster, you get a much more added protection against Omicron,” he said. “Whereas with Delta, it seems two of the vaccinations did OK, but it really seems with the mutations that are involved with the omicron that you really need to get that booster.”

Dr. Robie said if you can’t get to a testing site locally, he encourages getting an at-home test at a local pharmacy.

Liberty Square testing and vaccine center in Teays Valley is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

No appointment is needed for either a test or vaccine.

