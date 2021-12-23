Advertisement

Juvenile charged with murder and arson in connection with elderly man’s death

A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an elderly man’s body was later found in the Morehead area of Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) – A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an elderly man’s body was found in the Morehead area, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers say the human remains were identified as Lloyd J. Riddle, 81, of Morehead.

The fire was reported just after 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Riddle’s remains were found after the fire was put out.

The juvenile is charged with murder, as well as first-degree arson, and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Several agencies investigated the case, including KSP, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morehead Fire Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

