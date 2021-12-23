Man charged after fight between co-workers ends in gunfire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of injuring a co-worker is facing charges Thursday, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirms.

Deputies say Qide Wang, 55, has been charged with one count of malicious wounding following a shooting at a home along Pine Drive in Barboursville.

Yan Hai Li, 62, was injured during the shooting Wednesday night.

The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

The sheriff says Li’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Both involved in the shooting live at 38 Pine Drive where the incident occurred, officials say.

