Advertisement

Man charged after fight between co-workers ends in gunfire

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that involved two co-workers in the Barboursville area.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of injuring a co-worker is facing charges Thursday, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle confirms.

Deputies say Qide Wang, 55, has been charged with one count of malicious wounding following a shooting at a home along Pine Drive in Barboursville.

Yan Hai Li, 62, was injured during the shooting Wednesday night.

The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

The sheriff says Li’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Both involved in the shooting live at 38 Pine Drive where the incident occurred, officials say.

Person injured in shooting involving co-workers

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
The opening moments of business Wednesday morning at a Chinese restaurant in Gallipolis turned...
Driver crashes into restaurant
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Since December 8, 2021, the task force has seized nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl/heroin, ¾ of a...
Three accused drug suppliers for Boyd County charged

Latest News

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos after reported break-in.
Break-in at car dealership caught on camera
FDA Authorizes first Covid treatment pill
FDA Authorizes first Covid treatment pill
Four injured in refinery explosion
Four injured in refinery explosion
Juvenile charged with murder in fire that killed 81 yr. old
Juvenile charged with murder in fire that killed 81 yr. old