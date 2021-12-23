Advertisement

Man missing from Charleston

Richard James Webb, 68, of Charleston, was last seen walking away from his home during the...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a man missing from Charleston.

Richard James Webb, 68, of Charleston, was last seen walking away from his home during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 agency or Metro communications at 304-348-8111.

