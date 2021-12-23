CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a man missing from Charleston.

Richard James Webb, 68, of Charleston, was last seen walking away from his home during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 agency or Metro communications at 304-348-8111.

