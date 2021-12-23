Millions of Americans headed home for the holidays

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are making up for lost time this holiday season.

AAA predicts one-third of Americans will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, like Kelsi Dahlia.

Dahlia was headed to New Jersey to reunite with her family for the holidays that she hasn’t seen in months.

“My whole family is coming together. There are six siblings, and my sister just got married. It will be the first time we’re all together,” said Dahlia.” Thankfully, traffic has been smooth, and there’s not much construction either.”

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Bernard Dougans said he was looking forward to spending time with his family this year.

“Our trip will be about 8 hours or so, but you never know with traffic,” Dougans said. “It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen my parents. I’m looking forward to spending it with them.”

AAA responds to as many as 1.3 million calls for help from travelers. A spokesperson for AAA said the top three calls the company responds to are dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts.

