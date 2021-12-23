NASA’s next generation space telescope ready for launch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Prepare to see the universe like never before!

On December 25, NASA and its partners will launch the biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built: the James Webb Space Telescope.

Like a time machine, the telescope is so powerful it will see the very first stars and galaxies that formed after the big bang.

The telescope will help scientists probe the atmospheres of planets around other stars in search of the ingredients needed for life.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.