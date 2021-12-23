Advertisement

NASA’s next generation space telescope ready for launch

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Prepare to see the universe like never before!

On December 25, NASA and its partners will launch the biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built: the James Webb Space Telescope.

Like a time machine, the telescope is so powerful it will see the very first stars and galaxies that formed after the big bang.

The telescope will help scientists probe the atmospheres of planets around other stars in search of the ingredients needed for life.

