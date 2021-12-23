OVP hosts 9 team high school swim meet

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a busy Wednesday in the water for nine West Virginia high school programs as they took part in the OVP Health Holiday Invite. Teams ranged from Huntington High School, Cabell Midland High School, Spring Valley High School, Huntington St. Joseph High School, Hurricane High School, Point Pleasant High School, George Washington High School, Parkersburg High School, and Man High School. Here are highlights from four of the events from the evening including wins from state champs Henry Sheils from Huntington High and GW’s Madi McGlothen.

