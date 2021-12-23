Person injured in shooting involving co-workers

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that involved two co-workers.

Late Wednesday night, deputies are at the scene along Pine Drive in the Barboursville area. The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

The sheriff says the injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Zerkle says the shooter is in custody, and charges may be pending.

No names have been released.

