Advertisement

Person injured in shooting involving co-workers

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that involved two co-workers in the Barboursville area.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that involved two co-workers.

Late Wednesday night, deputies are at the scene along Pine Drive in the Barboursville area. The call came in a little after 10 p.m.

The sheriff says the injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Zerkle says the shooter is in custody, and charges may be pending.

No names have been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 64 West is backed up in Kanawha County after a multi-vehicle crash in South...
I-64 West reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Three inmates at the Western Regional Jail were taken to the hospital during the weekend after...
Three inmates overdose at regional jail
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Investigators say this pickup truck, believed to be a Ford F-150, is suspected to have been...
Man dies after hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Two men were arrested after drugs were seized in a traffic stop in Paintsville, Kentucky.
2 arrested after drugs seized in eastern Ky. traffic stop

Latest News

SALVATION ARMY ASKS FOR HELP
SALVATION ARMY ASKS FOR HELP
CHARLESTON DIRTY BIRDS GIVE BACK
CHARLESTON DIRTY BIRDS GIVE BACK
wvu youngstown
swimming