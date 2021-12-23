Police investigating shooting in Kenova
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kenova Police Department say it is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening.
According to the police chief, the shooting in the 900 block of 23rd Street happened just before 6 p.m.
The chief says one person was evaluated by EMS and another was taken into custody.
