Quiet weather leads up to Christmas

Clear sailing on dry roads thru Friday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first 2 days of winter have featured a seasonal chill. Cold enough for a few logs to get the fire crackling, but not harsh enough to send dad out to split some new cords. Now while temperatures will start out icy cold at dawn Thursday with readings in the upper teens and low 20s, once the temperature jumps above freezing by mid-morning we are unlikely to see another sub-freezing low most of next week and perhaps not until 2022!

Thursday’s afternoon high will reach 50 degrees aided by a south breeze and ample sunshine.

By Friday milder winds will produce more clouds as the sun gets filtered out by the increased high altitude moisture. Highs will eye 60 by day’s end with any rain likely holding off until after evening church services. No fog in the forecast to slow Santa’s trip in from the North Pole!

Christmas day will dawn with temperatures near 50 degrees then despite a general cloud cover with a few scattered showers highs will get close to 60 degrees!

