Salvation Army rushing to meet Christmas goal

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – With just three days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army is rushing to meet a big goal, and they need your help to get there.

The Kanawha Valley chapter of the Salvation Army has set a goal of $200,000 to be collected with their red kettles this holiday season, but they say they’re still $75,000 away.

Funds collected by the Kanawha Valley Red Kettle program are distributed to several year-round programs across Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Logan and Mingo counties.

This includes causes like emergency financial services for utility terminations and rent, food pantries, and two Boys and Girls clubs. You can donate outside of many different local businesses, but you can also donate by tapping here. You also may donate by calling 1-800-725-2769.

