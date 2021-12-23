‘This means my family will have a meal’: Hundreds of food boxes given away during mobile food distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in Cabell County received a little extra help Thursday, during Facing Hunger Foodbank’s drive-thru food distribution.

“It’s unbelievable that people have donated, and these people are taking their time because they care about us. It’s amazing,” said Karen Moritz, who received one of the boxes.

This event was one of Facing Hunger’s larger food distributions. More than 300 families received food, which included holiday boxes, ham, eggs, apples, potatoes and other non-perishable items.

“Numbers just kept climbing higher and higher, so we did add on additional product so that way we could make sure everyone left here with something,” said Samantha Adams, director of development and communications for Facing Hunger Foodbank.

The line for the giveaway wrapped around Guyandotte Church of Christ.

“It means everything. I mean they’re going to have a Christmas dinner,” said Moritz.

Moritz was one of the many who came through the line saying she was overwhelmed watching the amount of food being loaded into her car.

“They wouldn’t be having a ham for Christmas, I can tell you that. I would have made something but it wouldn’t have been this nice,” she said.

She said the year has been full of struggles, being out of work for weeks after having COVID and still struggling with the lingering symptoms.

“This is the hardest Christmas I have ever faced,” she said.

Melinda Moses came through the line getting food for her family, along with five others.

“With the pandemic and a lot of us struggling right now and food prices are increasing, so this is helping us along the way,” she said.

Moses was thankful she could drive away, knowing she could provide for her family.

“We would have maybe less on the tables for a lot of families. We are being blessed by all this,” said Moses.

Adams says Facing Hunger Foodbank does distributions every Thursday. If people cannot make it, she says they can call the foodbank and they will get them in touch with a local pantry.

Governor Justice announced Thursday, Facing Hunger Foodbank along with Mountaineer Foodbank is being given $1 million of CARES Act funding.

Adams says the money will go towards expanding their facility on 7th Avenue.

$5,000 was also awarded to each of their 252 foodbank partners.

