Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
The opening moments of business Wednesday morning at a Chinese restaurant in Gallipolis turned...
Driver crashes into restaurant
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Since December 8, 2021, the task force has seized nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl/heroin, ¾ of a...
Three accused drug suppliers for Boyd County charged

Latest News

During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice took time to provide a detailed breakdown of the...
Gov. Justice announces allocation of remaining CARES Act money
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial.
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd