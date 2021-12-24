Christmas to feel more like Easter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The big day is almost here. Tonight under the cover of darkness and with a springy breeze blowing, Santa will fly in from the North Pole armed with a slew full of toys and goodies for all good boys and girls. With overnight temperatures in the 50s, the notion of a green grass not white Christmas is assured.

Friday will dawn with a cloud cover and perhaps a few rain shower echoes on radar. As dry as the air was on Thursday night the notion of more than a passing shower or sprinkles is a longshot. Perhaps there will be a few green smears on the radar which represent rain in the clouds that does not reach the ground rather it evaporates?

The day will trend partly cloudy and hazy. The stiff south breeze will propel the temperature to near 60 degrees.

Late night into Saturday a few rain showers are likely though a minimal amount of moisture is likely t5o fall on a Christmas Day when highs aim for the mid-60s. As for record highs, mid 70s in 1982 are not in jeopardy.

Sunday looks dry with partial sun and highs near 60 before wet weather comes in spurts with daily highs in the 60s and lows of 45-50 all next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.