Churches prepare for Christmas services while COVID surges

By Melanie Shafer
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Attending church service on Christmas Eve and Christmas day is a part of many families holiday traditions. Some churches are making adjustments to bring people to the pews while COVID cases and the omicron variant are surging.

A sign requesting church goers to wear masks greets people at the front door of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington. There are free masks and hand sanitizer at every entrance.

Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor at St. Joe’s, says he’s offering five masses so that people can spread out between all the services. There will be a mass offered at 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Christmas morning.

The pandemic stopped many people from going to church services says Borgmeyer. " We were down to 300 in the middle of the pandemic. We had 800 at our highest before COVID. We are now at 520, so we are slowly going back up to our normal numbers.”

Like many churches, St. Joseph is still providing hybrid worship, in person and online, streaming live services or making them available to download.

With the new year, Monsignor is hoping there’s a new commitment to going to church.

“I think it broke people’s routine. If you ask people where they’ve been going the last few months, they’ve been to the mall. They’ve been to ball games. They’ve been to parties. I’m hoping that this Christmas they rediscover that there is a really a need in our hearts to be together as a community to worship God on Sunday celebrations, " says Borgmeyer.

