Cincinnati officer gives $100 bills to Kentucky residents who lost everything in deadly tornadoes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dave Corlett drove to Dawson Springs, Kentucky to give residents who lost everything in the recent tornadoes a gift.

The department wrote on Twitter that Corlett began collecting funds to donate to people who were impacted by the tornadoes - even an area business matched the contributions.

When he arrived in Dawson Springs, the mayor of neighboring Madisonville, Kevin Cotton, showed Corlett around the damage and devastation.

Corlett then began passing out $12,000 worth of $100 bills to residents who were cleaning up.

“My heart is full and I urge each of you to enter this Christmas with a little more appreciation for what you have,” he said.

The department said Corlett is grateful for all who contributed and for allowing him to be the person to make the special delivery.

