Advertisement

Cincinnati officer gives $100 bills to Kentucky residents who lost everything in deadly tornadoes

Sgt. Corlett began collecting donations to help.
Sgt. Corlett began collecting donations to help.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dave Corlett drove to Dawson Springs, Kentucky to give residents who lost everything in the recent tornadoes a gift.

The department wrote on Twitter that Corlett began collecting funds to donate to people who were impacted by the tornadoes - even an area business matched the contributions.

When he arrived in Dawson Springs, the mayor of neighboring Madisonville, Kevin Cotton, showed Corlett around the damage and devastation.

Corlett then began passing out $12,000 worth of $100 bills to residents who were cleaning up.

“My heart is full and I urge each of you to enter this Christmas with a little more appreciation for what you have,” he said.

The department said Corlett is grateful for all who contributed and for allowing him to be the person to make the special delivery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One dead in Christmas Eve crash
The fire broke out early Christmas morning at a tire disposal facility.
Crews spend Christmas battling fire at tire disposal facility
Trash collectors save woman’s life
‘I’m glad we got there when we did’: Trash collectors save woman’s life
A fully involved structure fire has been reported in Mason County, W. Va.
Crews battle structure fire
911 emergency communications impacted by downed lines.
UPDATE | Phone lines restored at 911 center

Latest News

Crews spend Christmas battling fire at tire disposal facility
Crews spend Christmas battling fire at tire disposal facility
Crews battle fire at tire disposal facility
Crews battle fire at tire disposal facility
911 emergency communications impacted by downed lines.
UPDATE | Phone lines restored at 911 center
A fully involved structure fire has been reported in Mason County, W. Va.
Crews battle structure fire
Fatal Accident
One dead in Christmas Eve crash