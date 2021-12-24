First Warning Forecast | Springlike warmth continues through holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas Eve 2020 brought several inches of snow to the region. Christmas Eve 2021, meanwhile, has felt a lot more like spring as afternoon temperatures reached the 60s. The warmth sticks around for Christmas Day as daytime temperatures tick a few degrees higher. While the title for “warmest Christmas on record” is safe (the record high for both Huntington in Charleston is 76 degrees set in 1982), it will still be warmer than Halloween and Thanksgiving! Following Christmas Day, temperatures zig-zag through the middle of the upcoming week but still remain well above average. Numerous rounds of showers will accompany the warmth until drier and cooler air looks to move in for New Year’s.

Christmas Eve evening through overnight stays mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild as temperatures only fall to the low to mid 50s. Dry conditions persist until the pre-dawn hours of Christmas morning when a few showers may skirt northern parts of the Tri-State.

Christmas Day starts mild in the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s with a gusty breeze. Make sure any loose holiday decorations are secured. Throughout the day, expect a mostly cloudy sky with occasional showers across the area.

Showers taper Christmas night into Sunday morning, giving way to drier conditions on Sunday. Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s.

Tuesday sees showers at times throughout the day with a mainly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will see a wide range across the region. Northern zones may only see highs in the 40s, while highs farther south can get close to 70 degrees!

Showers continue Wednesday with afternoon highs everywhere in the mid 60s.

Some rain may linger into Thursday morning before tapering later in the day with a clearing sky. High temperatures stay in the low 50s.

Friday finally brings a dry day with some sunshine. Morning lows should fall to below freezing for the first time in a week, but afternoon highs still rise above average to the low 50s.

