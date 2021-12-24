Advertisement

HHS wins at Fairland

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - Hours before Christmas eve and a short break from prep sports, Huntington High and Fairland got a game in under the wire. HHS won a tight game by a final of 55-53 after trailing at the half by nine points. Dragons’ Aiden Porter had a shot for the win but his three pointer bounced off the rim giving the Highlanders the road win.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A businessman and son of U.S. Representative, Carol Miller, has filed pre candidacy papers to...
Car dealership owner files pre candidacy papers for Governor
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Man charged after fight between co-workers ends in gunfire
A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an...
Juvenile charged with murder and arson in connection with elderly man’s death
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos after reported break-in.
Break-in at car dealership caught on camera

Latest News

HHS BEATS DRAGONS
Former Tiger star signed autographs for local fans on Thursday.
Reid Carrico comes home
reid carrico
SV senior honored with Carl Lee and Sam Huff Awards
Ty Bartrum wins two awards on Thursday