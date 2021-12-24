HHS wins at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - Hours before Christmas eve and a short break from prep sports, Huntington High and Fairland got a game in under the wire. HHS won a tight game by a final of 55-53 after trailing at the half by nine points. Dragons’ Aiden Porter had a shot for the win but his three pointer bounced off the rim giving the Highlanders the road win.

Here are the highlights that aired Thursday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.