‘I’m glad we got there when we did’: Trash collectors save woman’s life

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday morning began as a typically day for Mountain State Waste employees Josh Gilliam and Derek Wolfe as they ran their trash route in Huntington.

“We were actually running early that day,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam was training Wolfe on the route, and they pulled up to Barbara Hensley’s house around 10:30 a.m.

“She talked to me every morning doesn’t matter if it was cold or or anything she was out there,” said Gilliam.

When they arrived, Wolfe got out of the truck and noticed something was off when her trash had not been put out for collection.

“Usually, you know if we roll up on something like that and we see your can is not out, we write it up and drive off, but something just told me she’s old, maybe she forgot,” said Wolfe. “As soon as I walked around the car, I saw her there.”

When Wolfe walked up to the fence, he saw Hensley laying on her concrete porch.

“I looked over, and she was gushing blood. I didn’t even know what to do. I kinda panicked,” he said,

She was wearing short sleeves with a jacket only on one of her arms as she clung to a bench on the porch.

“We got over and tried to lift her, but she was just in so much pain froze up couldn’t do anything,” said Wolfe.

Gilliam called 911 as they wrapped Hensley in their jackets and propped her up on pillows on the porch.

“We tried to warm her up, tried to keep her talking making sure she was still with us and everything,” said Gilliam.

At first Hensley could barely speak, but soon they learned she had gone to the grocery store the day before, had fallen getting back to her house and was outside all night.

“It was 21 degrees when I went to work that morning. She was purple blue you name it she was pretty messed up,” said Wolfe.

Gilliam and Wolfe stayed with her until the ambulance arrived. Emergency responders told them she may have not survived if they had not found her.

“I was still in shock trying to help her out and there was nothing I could do but wrap her up and hold her until somebody got there,” said Wolfe.

Hensley is still in the hospital, but is getting better.

Wolfe and Gilliam are just thankful they were at the right place at the right time.

“When you’ve got 200 stops a day it’s kinda hard to remember all of them, but she was just one of them I didn’t forget,” said Wolfe.

