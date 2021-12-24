Major construction underway at Green Local School District

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Improvements are on the horizon for the Green Local School District as construction shovels plans for a brand new pre-k - 12 school into a reality.

“We just did not shut our minds and imaginations and vision down to just the academic building-- that’s the most important thing,” Superintendent Jodi Armstrong said.

However, to make all of these changes a reality-- the Green Local School District says they have to take out some of the old to bring in the new, and that includes demolishing their elementary school.

“We have essentially single pane windows with window air conditioners and a boiler system that has given us some trouble. So, we do have a tremendous amount of money that goes into maintaining those facilities and that is money that could be spent in enhancing the academic opportunities we can give kids,” Armstrong said.

Once the new school is complete, that’s when the original elementary school will be demolished and all students will transfer over to learn in the new building.

“SOMC School Based Health Center will be attached to an auxiliary gym that will be built right next to our new pre-k - 12 school,” Armstrong said.

The district is collaborating with SOMC to provide this school based health center, which is also open to the public.

The superintendent says students who may have a critical emergency that needs a higher level of care than what the school nurse can provide-- will have their own access into the health center separate from the public.

This is a roughly $30 million project, however, the state is helping foot a significant portion of the bill.

The district expects to have construction done by the summer of 2023. So, next school year will be the last full school year in the original buildings for students.

