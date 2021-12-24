Advertisement

Reid Carrico comes home

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - With a short break before heading to the Rose Bowl, former Ironton star and Ohio State freshman Reid Carrico returned to Tigertown on Thursday. He spent a couple of hours signing autographs and memorabilia at Central Furniture for local fans.

The Buckeyes leave for the Rose Bowl on Sunday and Carrico talked with WSAZ Sports about his first year in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
A businessman and son of U.S. Representative, Carol Miller, has filed pre candidacy papers to...
Car dealership owner files pre candidacy papers for Governor
The opening moments of business Wednesday morning at a Chinese restaurant in Gallipolis turned...
Driver crashes into restaurant
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

Latest News

reid carrico
SV senior honored with Carl Lee and Sam Huff Awards
Ty Bartrum wins two awards on Thursday
TY BARTUM
It was a busy night in the water for local high school swimmers.
OVP hosts 9 team high school swim meet