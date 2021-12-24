Reid Carrico comes home

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - With a short break before heading to the Rose Bowl, former Ironton star and Ohio State freshman Reid Carrico returned to Tigertown on Thursday. He spent a couple of hours signing autographs and memorabilia at Central Furniture for local fans.

The Buckeyes leave for the Rose Bowl on Sunday and Carrico talked with WSAZ Sports about his first year in Columbus.

