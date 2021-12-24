Advertisement

Shoppers keep Food Fair busy with last minute food items

By Joseph Payton
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dark and early, Food Fair in Barboursville opened it’s doors at 7:00 on Friday morning. Employees like Megan Carrol know what to expect on days like this one.

“I’ve worked this kind of shift before, so I kind of know what to expect. Just crazy. It’s a madhouse,” said Carroll.

Customers wasted no time grabbing shopping carts and hitting the aisles to look for whatever last minute food and supplies they might need.

“I’m just picking up some cold cuts for our Christmas dinner tomorrow,” said Steve Mankin.

Mankin was in line at the deli right after the doors of the store opened. He wanted to ensure that his food would be fresh and that he’d be able to get it before the deli ran out.

“You see how busy they are. I thought, I’m going to get out early, get our cold cuts and breads and whatever else we need,” said Mankin.

Others were making their usual weekly run to the store. It was Skyler Clagg’s second ever shift working on Christmas Eve. He says there are a few items in high demand.

“They’re getting a lot of hams, turkeys, and having our meat department cut a lot of stuff,” said Clagg. “They are also getting a lot of cream cheese and cranberry sauce as last minute items.”

But no matter what the customers need, and no matter the occasion they need it for, employees like Carroll and Clagg are just happy to be open for those who might need to stop by.

“I’m just happy that we’re able to help them get what they’re needing,” said Clagg.

