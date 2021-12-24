Strike at Special Metals continuing through holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since the Special Metals strike began October 1, no one is on the picket line.

The strike remains ongoing, but United Steelworkers Local 40 president Chad Thompson says the striking workers decided to spend the holiday weekend home with their families.

“Instead of being out here on the picket line right now, I think it’s important for everyone to be able to spend time with their families and enjoy Christmas,” Thompson said.

Thompson says safety issues, vacation time, and healthcare are some of the reasons the 440 employees went on strike.

“We’re pretty far right now, not on one issue, but there are several issues we’re kind of far apart on,” Thompson said.

After the last round of negotiations ended last week without an agreement, a spokesperson for parent company Precision Castparts Corp. said they’ll continue to negotiate with the union in good faith so that a fair agreement can be reached.

“We’re not going to get a contract until they’re ready or they get motivation to move closer to where we’re at,” Thompson said.

Thompson says it’s frustrating this wasn’t resolved before the holidays.

He says they’ve gotten overwhelming support from the community.

“Everybody has supported us tremendously,” Thompson said. “They keep the hall stocked with food. They contribute to our striking the fence fund so we can help try to pay electric bills and car payments and stuff for members so they don’t get so far behind when they do go back to work they’re trying to play catchup.”

Thompson says union workers will be back on the picket line Monday morning.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume January 4.

It’s believed the current strike at Special Metals has become the longest one to date.

A strike in 1999 lasted 10 weeks.

