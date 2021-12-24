Advertisement

Ty Bartrum wins two awards on Thursday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley senior Ty Bartrum will need both hands to collect the hardware he won on Thursday. The West Virginia Sports Writers Association named him the winner of the Carl Lee Award and the Sam Huff Award which goes to the best defensive back and the best defensive player in the state.

Bartrum will be playing his college football at Harvard next fall.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
A businessman and son of U.S. Representative, Carol Miller, has filed pre candidacy papers to...
Car dealership owner files pre candidacy papers for Governor
The opening moments of business Wednesday morning at a Chinese restaurant in Gallipolis turned...
Driver crashes into restaurant
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

Latest News

Former Tiger star signed autographs for local fans on Thursday.
Reid Carrico comes home
reid carrico
TY BARTUM
It was a busy night in the water for local high school swimmers.
OVP hosts 9 team high school swim meet