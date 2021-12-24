Ty Bartrum wins two awards on Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley senior Ty Bartrum will need both hands to collect the hardware he won on Thursday. The West Virginia Sports Writers Association named him the winner of the Carl Lee Award and the Sam Huff Award which goes to the best defensive back and the best defensive player in the state.

Bartrum will be playing his college football at Harvard next fall.

