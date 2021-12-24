Volunteer fire department creates over 200 Christmas meals for community

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Throughout the year, volunteer firefighters dedicate their free time by serving the community and for the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, that includes even the Christmas holiday.

“We’re doing 200 baskets for the people in our community, this is something that’s been going on for many, many years,” Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant told WSAZ. “The community comes up with the funding, we do the leg work, put them together and hand them out. We take applications and try to take care of all the families that ask for baskets.”

On Thursday night, firefighters gathered at the department to fill 200 boxes with items to create a perfect holiday feast for families in need. Each basket comes with one ham, a box of mashed potatoes, milk, bread, green beans, and corn.

“We’ve done it every year for as long as I’ve been alive,” Chief Bryant said. “This is something that’s been going on for 50 plus year, that we know of, and maybe beyond that.”

Each year on the night before Christmas Eve, the department creates the boxes and gets them ready for distribution on Christmas Eve morning.

Chief Bryant said the fundraising for the boxes comes from community organizations and individuals.

“Which with the pandemic, that’s been down a little bit because a lot of these organizations aren’t meeting like they’re used to so we didn’t get the donations like we usually do. But this has it’s own account (at the department) and it has carry over, so we’re good with that,” he said. “There are several people in the community that step up and raise funds for this event each year.”

“It’s something that’s very important to the community, especially over the last couple of years with the pandemic and the situation in the economy,” Assistant Fire Chief Steve Cavender said. “It plays a really important role and it’s 100% effort on guys here at the fire department, and we couldn’t do it without a team effort.”

While most families may be gathering, or getting ready to gather with loved ones, the Point Pleasant Fire Department is at the fire station making sure families in need receive these boxes.

“I’ve been here almost 30 years and I think every Christmas Eve I’ve been here,” Assistant Chief Cavender told WSAZ. “Some guys just like me, that’s been around a long time, this is where we spend the night before Christmas eve and Christmas eve to work on the baskets.”

The baskets will be distributed starting at 8 a.m. Christmas Eve morning.

