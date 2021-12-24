Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Kentucky. (WSAZ) - A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Elliott County, Kentucky.

The Elliott County Sheriff’s Department say they pulled Lyndaleen Oliver, 31, over on a traffic stop Thursday. During the investigation they determined Oliver was under the influence.

During a search of the vehicle deputies found: 15.5 tablets determined to be alprazolam, 2 tablets of suboxone, a baggie with suspected meth, 3 bags with suspected heroin, and cash.

All items were found in the vehicle’s center console.

Oliver is being charged with DUI, trafficking in the first degree (heroin), trafficking in the first degree (meth), among others.

Oliver is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

