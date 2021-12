Crews battle fire at tire disposal facility

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple fire departments are battling a large industrial fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal off Route 39 in Gilboa near Summersville.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Nicholas County first responders, DOH, DEP and volunteers are providing assistance and supplies.

Other agencies on-scene include Birch River Fire Department, Richwood Fire Department, CBC Fire Department (Craigsville), Nettie, Wilderness, Kesslers Cross lanes, Jan-Care EMS.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

