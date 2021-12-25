Police work to keep families safe during holidays

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - While many people spend Christmas unwrapping gifts and spending the day with loved ones, law enforcement across the country are working to protect and serve their communities.

South Point Patrol Officer Joseph Lewis says he takes his calls as usual during his 13 hour shift, passing through neighborhoods decked out in festive decorations as families prepare to unwrap gifts and spend time with loved ones.

“I’m making sure everybody else is able to enjoy their holiday without any interruptions,” Lewis said.

Lewis has been in the police force for five years now, often working both Christmas Eve and Christmas day-- which means he has to put time for his family aside, hoping to get through his shift safely to celebrate later.

“When you accept the job, you take into consideration what can happen. You may not make it home,” Lewis said.

It’s a sacrifice Lewis says comes with the job.

“I’d rather be doing it because if the roles were reversed, and I was at home I’d appreciate the ones who are out here doing it for me so I can spend time with my family and not think about the unthinkable coming,” Lewis said.

Even when there is not a lot of chatter over the scanner, Lewis makes sure to always stay one step ahead.

“What I do is proactive policing. I drive around, go up and down each one of our streets and just make sure that i don’t see open doors on houses, garages doors open, car windows busted,” Lewis said. “That way if there is something that may be going on, they can see the police presence and I can deter it,” Lewis said.

Dedicated to protecting and serving his community and striving to make everyone feels safe.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.