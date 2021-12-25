Advertisement

Police work to keep families safe during holidays

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - While many people spend Christmas unwrapping gifts and spending the day with loved ones, law enforcement across the country are working to protect and serve their communities.

South Point Patrol Officer Joseph Lewis says he takes his calls as usual during his 13 hour shift, passing through neighborhoods decked out in festive decorations as families prepare to unwrap gifts and spend time with loved ones.

“I’m making sure everybody else is able to enjoy their holiday without any interruptions,” Lewis said.

Lewis has been in the police force for five years now, often working both Christmas Eve and Christmas day-- which means he has to put time for his family aside, hoping to get through his shift safely to celebrate later.

“When you accept the job, you take into consideration what can happen. You may not make it home,” Lewis said.

It’s a sacrifice Lewis says comes with the job.

“I’d rather be doing it because if the roles were reversed, and I was at home I’d appreciate the ones who are out here doing it for me so I can spend time with my family and not think about the unthinkable coming,” Lewis said.

Even when there is not a lot of chatter over the scanner, Lewis makes sure to always stay one step ahead.

“What I do is proactive policing. I drive around, go up and down each one of our streets and just make sure that i don’t see open doors on houses, garages doors open, car windows busted,” Lewis said. “That way if there is something that may be going on, they can see the police presence and I can deter it,” Lewis said.

Dedicated to protecting and serving his community and striving to make everyone feels safe.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A businessman and son of U.S. Representative, Carol Miller, has filed pre candidacy papers to...
Car dealership owner files pre candidacy papers for Governor
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Person injured in shooting involving co-workers
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says his department is investigating a shooting that...
Man charged after fight between co-workers ends in gunfire
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos after reported break-in.
Break-in at car dealership caught on camera
A juvenile was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a house fire where an...
Juvenile charged with murder and arson in connection with elderly man’s death

Latest News

Last minute Christmas dinner shopping
Shoppers keep Food Fair busy with last minute food items
Trash collectors save woman’s life
‘I’m glad we got there when we did’: Trash collectors save woman’s life
Lucy was set to retire officially in 2022 with ten years of service.
Boyd County EMS says final goodbye to K-9 after years of service
WSAZ Christmas Eve Forecast 2021
Andy's Christmas Eve Forecast 2021