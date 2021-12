MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Glenwood.

The fire was reported in an outbuilding along the 300 block of Route 2 late Saturday night.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the building was vacant but the fire spread to a trailer in-front, damaging the back portion.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.