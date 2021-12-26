First Warning Forecast | Spring in December weather continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though Sunday saw afternoon temperatures around 10 degrees cooler than Christmas Day, there was still a “mild” feel to the air. The unseasonably warm air remains locked in place for the rest of the month (and year, for that matter). Not until the start of the new year does it look like a strong arctic front will cross, bringing in much colder air for the first full week in 2022. But, that is still a week away. For the final days in 2021, expect continued springy warmth with plenty of rain chances.

Sunday evening stays dry with a light wind. Clouds re-increase towards midnight after some breaks seen during the early evening hours. Temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s (cooler in the valleys).

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night into Monday morning. A brief shower or two may cross, but most of the nighttime hours remain dry. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s during the middle of the night, then slowly rise to the 50s by dawn as a breeze picks up.

Monday stays mainly cloudy with passing showers at times, though some breaks are expected as well. Afternoon highs reach the upper 60s with a breeze.

Showery weather rolls on Tuesday with plenty of cloud cover. Afternoon temperatures will see a wide range across the region. Northern zones stay in the 40s much of the day while southern zones can get well into the 60s if not 70s. Eventually, the warmer air wins out, and the 60s will spread northward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers continue Wednesday with afternoon highs everywhere in the mid 60s.

Some rain may linger into early Thursday morning before tapering for the remainder of the day with partial clearing. High temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

New Year’s Eve on Friday finally brings a dry day with decent sunshine. High temperatures reach the upper 50s.

For New Year’s Day on Saturday, expect the return of rain with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Rain continues on Sunday, but temperatures drop sharply from the 50s in the morning to the 20s by day’s end. As moisture sticks around, the rain could finish as a brief round of snow. Then, morning temperatures on Monday could fall to the teens for most locations. Yes, it is still a week away, but it looks like colder air will finally take over come the start of January.

