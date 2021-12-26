First Warning Forecast | Springy weather to finish month, year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring has definitely been in the air this holiday season as temperatures reached near 70 degrees on Christmas Day. Temperatures will be briefly cooler on Sunday before spiking back into the 60s through the middle of the week. Then, cooler air takes over again into the start of the new year, but even this “cooler” air will be above average for this time of year. The springlike air does come at a cost, however, as rain accompanies the warmth.

A round of showers drops from north to south Christmas evening and will push out by midnight. Gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be possible in some of the strongest cells. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Expect a dry night under a mostly cloudy sky. The wind will be lighter as well. Low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

After some clouds to start, Sunday sees some sunshine for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 50s. The wind stays light.

Monday sees a mostly cloudy sky with a few passing showers. Afternoon highs return to the upper 60s.

Tuesday sees showers at times throughout the day under a mainly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will see a wide range across the region. Northern zones likely stay in the 40s much of the day while southern zones can get well into the 60s if not 70s. Eventually, the warmer air wins out, and the 60s will spread northward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Showers continue Wednesday with afternoon highs everywhere in the mid 60s.

Some rain may linger into Thursday before tapering late in the day with partial clearing. High temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

New Year’s Eve on Friday finally brings a dry day with decent sunshine. Morning lows should fall to below freezing for the first time in a week, but afternoon highs still rise above average to the low 50s.

For New Year’s Day on Saturday, expect the return of rain chances with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.