One dead in Christmas Eve crash

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Christmas Eve in Jackson.

The Jackson Post of OSHP says it happened around 4:30 p.m. along Fairgreens Road.

Officials say a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Daniel E. Walton II, age 61, of Wellston, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Fairgreens Road.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail, and returned to the roadway.

The vehicle crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned back onto the roadway.

Walton was transported by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio.

After his arrival there, he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The Lick Township Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Fairgreens Road was closed for approximately two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

