MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Certain emergency communications systems have been interrupted due to issues with 911 trunk lines.

According to Mason County Division of Homeland Security, there are 14 centers affected throughout the state.

If you cannot reach a center by dialing 911, dial 740-466-3126.

