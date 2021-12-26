UK Healthcare employee spends Christmas helping tornado victims in Mayfield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is spending their Christmas vacation in Western Kentucky.

And after being on the ground the past few days, they want to show others how far those in Mayfield have come, but even more, how far they have to go still.

“You can see the staircase in the house. And, you know, as far as you can see, this is the direct path that came through here in Mayfield.”

With UK Healthcare, Justin Muzic and his wife Lindsey virtually walk us through a Mayfield neighborhood where they’ve been volunteering the past few days.

“Its’s just desolate. It’s unreal. It’s like an apocalyptic environment now.”

Muzic said they were inspired to help by the stories they’ve heard and seen out of Western Kentucky.

“Fuel for generators is a big thing, so we’ve been giving out fuel cards for folks to get gasoline and stuff.”

That’s when the Muzics met a dad and his 12-year-old daughter.

“He was telling me they tied themselves to some sort of pole in the basement that’s in their foundation and rode out the storm. They’re in a brick house, it was crumbled. The roof was caved in. He said I’m a grown man, but that was as scared as I’ve ever been.”

Muzic said walk a few feet in any direction and you hear those similar tales. Which is why they’re spending their Christmas clearing debris, helping families get generators and supplies.

“This could affect anyone. It’s something no one has control over. I mean one day they had a home, and one day they didn’t.”

And hoping others will feel inspired to help, any way they can.

Muzic and his wife teamed up with Samaritan’s Purse volunteers already on the ground.

They’ve been clearing debris in neighborhoods and homes. And moving to the roadside for the Army National Guard to pick up.

The Muzics also collected donations, like fuel cards, to hand out. Those are especially important for people to fuel their generators while they wait for power to be restored.

