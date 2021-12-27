COVID-19 W.Va. | 9 additional deaths, 3,450 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 27, 2021, there are currently 8,746 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,260 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Lincoln County, a 75-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 31-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Roane County, an 81-year old male from Braxton County, and a 64-year old female from Raleigh County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 22 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map. Three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

11,352 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the Mountain State.

As of Monday, 593 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 181 have been admitted to the ICU and 103 are on ventilators.

308,479 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the drug.

Applications for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition are open for individuals over the age of 50 who have been fully vaccinated and who received their booster shot after December 7, 2021 to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/senior-registration.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (72), Berkeley (1,263), Boone (100), Braxton (71), Brooke (78), Cabell (386), Calhoun (36), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (227), Gilmer (42), Grant (54), Greenbrier (211), Hampshire (74), Hancock (87), Hardy (72), Harrison (304), Jackson (85), Jefferson (547), Kanawha (576), Lewis (72), Lincoln (73), Logan (159), Marion (225), Marshall (136), Mason (103), McDowell (103), Mercer (469), Mineral (111), Mingo (86), Monongalia (305), Monroe (109), Morgan (154), Nicholas (142), Ohio (225), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (17), Preston (136), Putnam (296), Raleigh (374), Randolph (118), Ritchie (27), Roane (56), Summers (70), Taylor (95), Tucker (11), Tyler (21), Upshur (72), Wayne (150), Webster (32), Wetzel (56), Wirt (19), Wood (222), Wyoming (113). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

