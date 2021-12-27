Advertisement

Fauci: US should consider vaccination mandate for domestic travel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test, but two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to formally make the recommendation to the president.

The officials noted they have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to immediately face legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Biden’s employer vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in early January in cases seeking to overturn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One dead in Christmas Eve crash
A fully involved structure fire has been reported in Mason County, W. Va.
Crews battle structure fire
911 emergency communications impacted by downed lines.
UPDATE | Phone lines restored at 911 center
The fire broke out early Christmas morning at a tire disposal facility.
Crews spend Christmas battling fire at tire disposal facility
Police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The damage is in the thousands of...
Two accused of vandalism, grand larceny at church on Christmas Day

Latest News

Lovejoy’s research brought him to the Amazon in the 1960s and he became a passionate advocate...
Thomas Lovejoy, biologist who championed biodiversity, dies
File image of the West Virginia capitol building
W.Va. to meet payroll Friday, despite ransomware attack to contractor
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires
Noon Year's Eve Celebration Clay Center
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at the Clay Center