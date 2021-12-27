First case of Omicron COVID variant detected in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first case of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has been detected in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports Monday.

The health department says contact tracing is being conducted as it relates to this case.

Because Omicron is highly transmissible, protocols for contact tracing, quarantines, and testing are stricter.

Close contacts who are unvaccinated should undergo a strict 14-day quarantine.

Those who have been vaccinated and have been in close contact should be tested 3 to 5 days from exposure while also wearing a mask for 14 days from exposure.

“It is not surprising that an Omicron variant case has been detected in Kanawha County. We know it is highly transmissible and it has been rapidly spreading throughout the United States. Our State has been affected as well. I continue to be concerned about the number of people who have not been vaccinated and who have not received their booster vaccines. While there have been breakthrough cases with the Omicron variant, milder cases of the virus exist for those who have had the vaccine. The vaccine provides a barrier of protection,” stated Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Chief Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is free as well as COVID vaccines and boosters.

The health department says there will be a special drive-through testing and vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 29th from 12 noon until 5 pm at the Health Department.

It is recommended that everyone ages 5 and older get vaccinated. Boosters are recommended for those 16 and older for those who are eligible.

