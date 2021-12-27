Juvenile charged after car stolen from business

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile is facing charges after a car was stolen from a business near Saint Albums Monday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle equipped with a tracking system was found after it crashed into another car near Chelyan, West Virginia.

Deputies say four teenagers took off from the crash scene; however, one was caught and is now facing charges.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the crash.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle theft or crash is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

