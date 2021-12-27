Advertisement

Ky. COVID-19 | Omicron not widely detected yet; 156 new deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 and tornado damage.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 and tornado damage.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Despite the surge in omicron COVID cases nationwide, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the state is not seeing the variant on a widespread basis yet.

Despite that, the governor said overall new COVID cases and deaths continue to be concerning, including Monday’s 11.8% positivity rate.

During the long holiday weekend, Beshear reported the following numbers:

- Thursday, Dec. 23: 2,878 new cases/39 more deaths

- Friday, Dec 24: 2,847 new cases/44 more deaths

- Saturday, Dec. 25: 1,946 new cases/34 more deaths

- Sunday, Dec. 26: 981 new cases/22 more deaths

- Monday, Dec. 27: 1,342 new cases/17 more deaths

Beshear said Kentucky has seen a moderate increase in ICU demand. He said the state’s ongoing vaccination effort continues moving in a positive direction. During the holiday weekend, 11,071 Kentuckians got at least their first vaccine, and 35,296 got boosters. Nearly 62% of the state’s population, 2,764,914 residents, have at least one shot.

Regarding the ongoing recovery from the deadly early December tornadoes, Beshear said more than $30 million has been donated to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

