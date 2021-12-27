Man facing charges; accused of running over paramedic with vehicle

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in jail Monday accused of seriously injuring a first responder there to help him.

According to deputies, on Sunday 911 dispatchers received a call from a homeowner stating that an unknown vehicle was parked in their driveway with a man inside, slumped over the wheel.

When deputies arrived at the home along 4th Avenue South in Hometown, West Virginia they found the vehicle described by the hometown smashed into the front driver side of a Putnam County Ambulance and a paramedic laying on the ground with other medics giving aide.

According to the criminal complaint, close to the crash Logan Carter, of Hometown was being held down on the ground by another man.

Paramedics at the scene explained to deputies that when they arrived, they found Carter unresponsive behind the wheel, so they used a tool to break the passenger window to gain access.

First responders say while waking Carter up they identified themselves as paramedics with Putnam County EMS.

Once awake, the paramedic crews stated that Carter began to immediately search around the vehicle for the gear shift.

When Carter began acting erratic, a paramedic supervisor stepped in and attempted to shut the vehicle off.

At that time, Carter found the gearshift, threw the vehicle in reverse and slammed on the accelerator.

Next, the vehicle slammed into the side of the ambulance, throwing the paramedic next to the vehicle onto the ground, underneath the driver’s door.

According to the EMS director, the supervisor’s leg was run over by the vehicle.

The criminal complaint states the front tire stopped approximately half an inch away from the paramedic supervisor’s head.

Officials say the paramedic suffered a cut on the back of the head, has left shoulder pain due to a possible dislocation and a large bruise above his kidney.

The complaint states Carter had been speaking to first responders for 20 to 30 seconds before he put the vehicle in reverse and shouted profanity.

The supervisor was released from the hospital Monday morning.

Carter has been charged with malicious assault, dui and battery on a government employee.

