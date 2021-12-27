Mason County EMS thankful for surrounding agencies during phone outage

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a chaotic Christmas morning for Mason County Emergency Management employees. An unexpected issue with an important piece of technology caused some problems with normal operations.

“We got a call in the morning, and it stated that our 9-1-1 trunk lines were down,” said Mason County’s Department of Homeland Security Management Director Alan Miles.

A card that facilitates phone calls burnt out in Buffalo, West Virginia, and it affected the ability of several counties to receive phone calls.

“When somebody calls 9-1-1, we usually get location information and previous things that have happened at that residence. It gives us a clue how how best to help you and if any visits in the past could help us with the immediate emergency situation,” Miles said.

With the assistance of surrounding emergency service agencies, Mason County was still able to send dispatch help to wherever it was needed. Calls that would ordinarily be answered in Mason County were redirected to the nearest agency.

“We have experienced dispatchers around us, that’s for sure. Especially when it comes to these types of situations,” Miles said.

Counties like Meigs and Gallia in Ohio, along with Cabell County in West Virginia, all assisted with emergency phone calls until the trunk like was restored on Sunday at noon. Miles is thankful for those in the area who stepped up when the people of Mason County needed them the most.

“We didn’t miss anything. If it wasn’t for them, we would be in trouble. It was all mutual aid. Definitely a big thank you to all of the counties that helped us,” Miles said.

