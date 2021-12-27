Advertisement

Returning holiday gifts? Here are a few things to keep in mind

By Ken Brown and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Did your holiday gifts miss the mark this year? Many people are in the same boat, which is why gift returning becomes a busy business after the holidays.

It is projected that two of every three customers will return at least one gift in the 2021 holiday season, according to Optoro, a U.S.-based logistics company specializing in returned merchandise.

If you’re thinking about returning one or multiple of your holiday gifts, here are some things you should know.

First is holiday return policy. Many stores have strict 60 or 90-day return policies, but those policies may be deferred around the holidays. Checking with whichever store the gift was purchased at will let you know if you will receive an extended period of return.

For example, some Target electronics purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25 can be returned until Jan. 24, 2022. You’ll have to check with each store’s policy before you make your trip.

Another obstacle that accompanies busy holiday return business is unusually long lines, especially at department stores.

One thing you can do to help yourself out is searching online for which hours of the day your specific store is the busiest and which are the slowest. It may help you get in line with a shorter wait to make your return.

