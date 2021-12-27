Advertisement

State Police investigating fatal head-on crash

(WTOC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Dec. 27, 2021
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police confirm Monday the agency is investigating a fatal crash that happened along Route 152.

Troopers say the two vehicle head-on accident happened south of Lavalette near the intersection of Sugarwood Drive.

No charges have been filed at this time.

According to State Police, the person who was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident was at fault.

The names of those involved have not been released.

