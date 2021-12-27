Advertisement

Staying safe during the holidays

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The West Virginia Poison Center handles poisonings every day, but during the holiday season some poisons become more common.

One of the biggest concerns is to make sure all decorations and toys with button batteries or strong magnets are secure from children and pets getting to these items.

If a poisoning occurs at any time during the holidays, call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

