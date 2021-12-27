Two accused of vandalism, grand larceny at church on Christmas Day

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are crediting the phrase, ‘If you see something, say something’ as the reason two men are behind bars.

23-year-old Jacob Brian McComas and 47-year-old Racco Donato DeLeonardis are being charged with felony destruction of property and grand larceny after police say they were actively stealing copper from four air conditioning units at the Saint Albans Church of the Nazarene on Christmas morning.

“It’s disappointing. It makes you think of the Grinch,” said St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert. “Of all days to commit a crime, you decide to commit that crime at a church on Christmas Day.”

Chief Gilbert says a neighbor did exactly what they would have asked him to do: take pictures of what he saw, and dial 911.

“His photographs will be used as evidence,” Chief Gilbert said. “One shows one of the suspects in the act of cutting the copper, so without him, this-this may have gone unsolved.”

While the culprits are behind bars, the church is still left with thousands of dollars in damages.

“At this point, the air conditioning units are destroyed and an estimated cost for repair is going to be anywhere between $10,000 and $12,000,” said Gilbert.

Chief Gilbert says he’s encouraging folks to call 911 when they see a crime unfold – rather than just posting it on social media.

He says it allows officers the chance to find the perpetrators and bring justice to victims.

Lt. Dan Wyatt says one of the arresting officers was actually scheduled off – but worked on Christmas Day so another officer could spend Christmas with their children.

Lt. Wyatt says even though criminals may think they won’t get caught because it’s a holiday, this is proof that police are always looking.

